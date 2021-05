Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:05 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to an alarm at Trevor-Wilmot School.

Per dispatch: This is a genera fire alarm.

UPDATE 1:06 p.m. — Salem Lakes command arriving on scene reports no signs of fire visible from exterior and evacuation underway.

UPDATE 1:22 p.m. — Salem Lakes command reports alarm reset and all units clearing the scene.