Kenosha County COVID-19 update May 6, 2021: 15,569 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 15,569 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 30 more than Wednesday. There have been 305 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County (1 more than Wednesday). Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 77,732 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 9,266/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 38.84 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 32.54 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, reports Kenosha County Public Health.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 427 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 275 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,046 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 230 cases

Twin Lakes — 404 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 253 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 100 cases

Brighton — 114 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 601,603 positive tests and 2,868,723 negative tests with 6,877 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 60,254 positives as of Thursday.