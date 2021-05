Note: This is a paid announcement from Boy Scout Troop 385. –DH

Boy Scouts of America Troop 385 will host a Brats & Hot Dogs Feed on Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot of Lakeside Foods, northeast corner of Highway 50 and Highway 75 in Paddock Lake.

Get a Klements brat or hot dog, chips and water. Hot dog meal is $5, brat meal is $6. Two meals is $10.

This is a fundraiser to benefit Scout Troop 385