2021 Salem Lakes Clean-up is May 15

The annual resident-organized Salem Lakes Clean-up will be back in its customary spring date for 2021.

The 9th annual event will take place May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at Fox River County Park, in the first parking lot.

In the previous 8 years, volunteers have cleaned up over 32 tons of trash from the village. The event was started and continues to be organized by Silver Lake resident Allen Dunski.

Covid-19 caused the event to be postponed until the fall and last year’s attendance dropped significantly, causing less areas to be cleaned.

In an effort to show appreciation to the volunteers, organizers are bringing back “Treasure In Trash” to the cleanup. Prior to the cleanup, colored plastic eggs will be placed in the areas targeted for clean up. If you find an egg, you win a prize donated from local businesses.

More information is available here.