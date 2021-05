Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:19 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 6400 block of 328th Avenue in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Deputies already on the scene. This is a single motorcycle crash with an injury.

UPDATE 7:29 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue requested to respond as mutual aid.