Agenda: Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District Board of Commissioners meeting May 6, 2021

The Board of Commissioners of the Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District is scheduled to hold a meeting on May 6 starting at 6 p.m., at Wheatland Town Hall in New Munster.

The commissioners are the same people as the Town Board members.

Among the agenda items are:

DNR funded Lilly Lake Aquatic Plant Management Plan – readiness for presentation and method to present aquatic plant management plan to the public.

Spot treatment for aquatic weeds for 2021.

Report – outlet completed – loan received – temporary loan from town repaid.

