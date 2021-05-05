Agenda: Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District Board of Commissioners meeting May 6, 2021

May 5th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Board of Commissioners of the Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District is scheduled to hold a meeting on May 6 starting at 6 p.m., at Wheatland Town Hall in New Munster.

The commissioners are the same people as the Town Board members.

Among the agenda items are:

  • DNR funded Lilly Lake Aquatic Plant Management Plan – readiness for presentation and method to present aquatic plant management plan to the public.
  • Spot treatment for aquatic weeds for 2021.
  • Report – outlet completed – loan received – temporary loan from town repaid.

The full agenda is available here.

