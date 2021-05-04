County to shift from mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics to pop-up clinics; clinic to be held at Central HS on May 12

Kenosha County Public Health on Tuesday announce a shift from mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics to mobile, community-based vaccination clinics starting next month.

In the meantime, a large scale clinic is scheduled for May 12 from noon to 6 p.m., at Central High School, 24617 75th St., Paddock Lake. Appointments for that clinic can be made here, but are not required.

Other mass vaccination clinics in Kenosha scheduled for May are:

Friday, May 7, 9 a.m. to noon, former Shopko building, 5300 52nd St., Kenosha.

Friday, May 14, 9 a.m. to noon, Shopko building.

Friday, May 21, 9 a.m. to noon, Shopko building.

Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Shopko building

Wednesday, May 26, 1 to 5 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road,

Kenosha.

Kenosha. Friday, May 28, 9 a.m. to noon, Job Center.

A full, frequently updated list of other local providers is available on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub, or by clicking the flashing red button at the top of the homepage at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/.

“As we’re seeing demand decrease at our mass community vaccination clinics, we’re nearing the

point where we will be more effective taking the vaccine out to the corners of the community

where it’s most needed,” said Dr. Jen Freiheit, Kenosha County public health officer. “In the meantime, over the coming weeks, we encourage people to come out to our large-scale clinics. Appointments are available, but are no longer required.”

Those attending the May clinics also can now choose which vaccine — Moderna, Pfizer or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson — they receive.

These clinics are open to any age 16 or older who lives, works or studies in Kenosha County. At present, Pfizer the only vaccine federally approved for distribution to 16- and 17-year olds.

“For anyone who has not yet had an opportunity become vaccinated or is still on the fence about it, these final weeks of our large-scale clinic availability are a great time to get it done,” Freiheit said. “It is now easier than ever to take this simple step to protect yourself and those around you from COVID-19.”