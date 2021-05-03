US Postal Service to lease building in Paddock Lake

The village of Paddock Lake has found a tenant for a building it owns adjacent to Village Hall..

The Village Board approved a 10-year lease with the United State Postal Service for the annex building. The building has been vacant since 2018 and has recently been offered for sale or lease.

The lease will be worth $368,000 in revenue for the village over its initial 10-year term, said village President Terry Burns.. The lease includes three possible five-year extensions.

The USPS is expected to initially use the building for rural route and package delivery staging, but eventually the building is also expected to house retail service, said village administrator Tim Popanda.

The USPS is expected to add on to the building and the parking lot, Popanda said.

The building was originally constructed in the 1980s as a doctor’s office. The village purchased the 5.1 acre property for $371,685 in 2007. The intent at that time was to incorporate about 4 acres of the property in a comprehensive outdoor recreation plan. Instead, the building was rented, including to The Sharing Center from 2008 to 2012. The last tenant left the building in 2018 and the village has been seeking a tenant or buyer since then.

“We’re glad there’s closure on that building,” Popanda said.