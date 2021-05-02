Units responding to fire in Trevor

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:03 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 23900 block of 126th Place in Trevor.

Per dispatch: This was initially reported as a fence on fire, which spread to a house.

UPDATE 8:06 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports two houses on fire.

UPDATE 8:14 p.m. — MABAS box alarm activated. Among departments responding to the scene are:

Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Rochester Fire Department with engines.

Randall Fire Department and Town of Wheatland Fire Department with tenders (water tankers).

Union Grove Fire Department with a truck.

Antioch Fire Department with an ambulance.

Pleasant Prairie and Twin Lakes Fire Department with chiefs.

Responding for change of quarters are Spring Grove Fire Department, Paris Fire and Rescue, Kansasville Fire Department and Lake Villa Fire Department.

UPDATE 8:26 p.m. — Deputies controlling traffic at Highway 83 and JF and 126th St.

UPDATE 9:26 p.m. — Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force dispatched to the scene.