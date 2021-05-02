Units responding to fire in Trevor

At about 8:03 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 23900 block of 126th Place in Trevor.
Per dispatch: This was initially reported as a fence on fire, which spread to a house.
UPDATE 8:06 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports two houses on fire.
UPDATE 8:14 p.m. — MABAS box alarm activated. Among departments responding to the scene are:
- Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Rochester Fire Department with engines.
- Randall Fire Department and Town of Wheatland Fire Department with tenders (water tankers).
- Union Grove Fire Department with a truck.
- Antioch Fire Department with an ambulance.
- Pleasant Prairie and Twin Lakes Fire Department with chiefs.
- Responding for change of quarters are Spring Grove Fire Department, Paris Fire and Rescue, Kansasville Fire Department and Lake Villa Fire Department.
UPDATE 8:26 p.m. — Deputies controlling traffic at Highway 83 and JF and 126th St.
UPDATE 9:26 p.m. — Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force dispatched to the scene.