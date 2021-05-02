Units responding to fire in Trevor

May 2nd, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:03 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 23900 block of 126th Place in Trevor.

Per dispatch: This was initially reported as a fence on fire, which spread to a house.

UPDATE 8:06 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports two houses on fire.

UPDATE 8:14 p.m. — MABAS box alarm activated. Among departments responding to the scene are:

  • Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Rochester Fire Department with engines.
  • Randall Fire Department and Town of Wheatland Fire Department with tenders (water tankers).
  • Union Grove Fire Department with a truck.
  • Antioch Fire Department with an ambulance.
  • Pleasant Prairie and Twin Lakes Fire Department with chiefs.
  • Responding for change of quarters are Spring Grove Fire Department, Paris Fire and Rescue, Kansasville Fire Department and Lake Villa Fire Department.

UPDATE 8:26 p.m. — Deputies controlling traffic at Highway 83 and JF and 126th St.

UPDATE 9:26 p.m. — Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force dispatched to the scene.

