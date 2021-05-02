Paddock Lake celebrates Arbor Day 2021

Paddock Lake village officials and a few local residents celebrated Arbor Day 2021 Saturday.

This year’s celebration included the planting of a tree on the south end of the Village Hall property.

This is Paddock Lake’s 21st Arbor Day celebration. The village is an official Tree City USA.

Village President Terry Burns and Trustee Renee Brickner made statements as part of the ceremony. Other officials attending were Trustees Barb Brenner, Scott Garland and Gloria Walter and village administrator Tim Popanda.

According to Wikipedia:

Arbor Day (from the Latin arbor, meaning tree) is a holiday in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant and care for trees. Today, many countries observe this holiday. Though usually observed in the spring, the date varies, depending on climate and suitable planting season.The first American Arbor Day was originated in Nebraska City, Nebraska, United States by J. Sterling Morton in 1872.

Here are photos from the tree planting: