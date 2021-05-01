Local fire departments responding for mutual aid to Somers

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:59 p.m., some Western Kenosha County fire departments are responding for a box alarm activated by Somers Fire and Rescue for a structure fire in the 1400 block of 98th Avenue in Somers.

Per dispatch: The following departments are requested to respond for a change of quarters:

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue with an ambulance.

Paris Fire and Rescue with a chief and tender (water tanker).

South Shore Fire Department with an engine.

UPDATE 7:03 p.m. — Salem Lakes ambulance and Paris tender now to respond to the scene.

UPDATE 7:08 p.m. — Full box alarm activated by Somers command. Due to respond to the scene are:

Bristol Fire and Rescue with a squad and a chief.

Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue with a truck and a chief.

Kansasville Fire Department with a tender.

Union Grove Fire Department with a tender.

Racine Fire Belles with special equipment.

Requested to respond for change of quarters are:

Randall Fire Department with a tender.