Local fire departments responding for mutual aid to Somers

May 1st, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
At about 6:59 p.m., some Western Kenosha County fire departments are responding for a box alarm activated by Somers Fire and Rescue for a structure fire in the 1400 block of 98th Avenue in Somers.

Per dispatch: The following departments are requested to respond for a change of quarters:

  • Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue with an ambulance.
  • Paris Fire and Rescue with a chief and tender (water tanker).
  • South Shore Fire Department with an engine.

UPDATE 7:03 p.m. — Salem Lakes ambulance and Paris tender now to respond to the scene.

UPDATE 7:08 p.m. — Full box alarm activated by Somers command. Due to respond to the scene are:

  • Bristol Fire and Rescue with a squad and a chief.
  • Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue with a truck and a chief.
  • Kansasville Fire Department with a tender.
  • Union Grove Fire Department with a tender.
  • Racine Fire Belles with special equipment.

Requested to respond for change of quarters are:

  • Randall Fire Department with a tender.

