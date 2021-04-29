Units responding for fire in Powers Lake

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:13 p.m., Randall Fire Department, Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for a report of a possible fire in the 38900 block of 90th Street in Powers Lake.

Per dispatch: This was reported as a tree that was sparking and smoking that fell on a power line and a house.

UPDATE 6:22 p.m. — Randall unit arriving on scene reports no initial signs of fire on the structure.

UPDATE 6:24 p.m. — Randall command request utility company response to the scene. Most units returning to quarters.