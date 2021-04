Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:50 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a grass fire on Highway A in Paris.

UPDATE 6:55 p.m. — Incident command releases all units still responding to return to quarters. Incident can be handled by units on the scene.

UPDATE 7:12 p.m. — All remaining units clearing the scene and returning to quarters.