New boat purchased for Lake Elizabeth water patrol

The Twin Lakes Village Board has approved the purchase of a new boat to be used by the water patrol on Lake Elizabeth this summer.

Boaters on Lake Mary also will see a different craft patrolling there this summer too.

The new boat will be a 2021 center console Bayliner purchased from SkipperBud’s for $42,260, but the boat will ultimately cost the village only about $11,000 after reimbursement through a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources program, said Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz. Water patrol is part of the TLPD.

The new boat will have a 200 hp outboard motor and fiberglass hull.

The purchase was approved by the Village Board unanimously on April 19, with Trustees Aaron Karow and Jeremy Knoll absent from the meeting.

The boat that used to primarily patrol Lake Elizabeth will now be used for patrolling Lake Mary after a motor repair. That repair cost about $800 and may also be reimbursable from the DNR, Grosz said.

“We are hoping that both boats will be in use on the lakes in May before Memorial Day weekend,” Grosz said.