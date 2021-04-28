Kenosha County COVID-19 update April 28, 2021: 15,420 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 15,420 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 20 more than Tuesday. There have been 303 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County (1 more than Tuesday). Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 76,849 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 9,177/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 37.75 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 29.46 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, reports Kenosha County Public Health.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 424 cases

Paddock Lake — 269 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,029 cases

Randall — 227 cases

Twin Lakes — 400 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 251 cases

Paris — 98 cases

Brighton — 114 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 596,552 positive tests and 2,838,104 negative tests with 6,807 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 59,479 positives as of Wednesday.