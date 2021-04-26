Warm, even hot, stretch starts Monday

We’re in for some unseasonably warm — maybe even hot at times — weather this week, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Monday’s high is expected to reach 70. The peak for the week should be Tuesday, when we’re expected to see 80. Wednesday will be back to 70 and highs should be in the 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There could be some rain. There’s a 50 to 60 percent chance of rain Tuesday night through Wednesday night and a 30 percent chance of rain lingering into Thursday, at this point.

So schedule those outdoors work projects.