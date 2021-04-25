Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) regular board meeting

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school’s library.
Among the agenda items are:
- Discuss and Possible Approval of 2021 Summer SchoolDiscuss and Possible Approval of 2021 Summer Food Program
- Discuss and Possible Approval of Resignations
- Discuss and Possible Approval of 2021-2022 New Teacher Contracts
- Discuss and Possible Approval of 2021-2022 Teacher Contract Renewals
- Discuss and Possible Approval of New Transportation Contrac
- Discuss and Possible Approval of Classroom Upgraded Projects