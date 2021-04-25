Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) regular board meeting

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school’s library.

Among the agenda items are:

Discuss and Possible Approval of 2021 Summer SchoolDiscuss and Possible Approval of 2021 Summer Food Program

Discuss and Possible Approval of Resignations

Discuss and Possible Approval of 2021-2022 New Teacher Contracts

Discuss and Possible Approval of 2021-2022 Teacher Contract Renewals

Discuss and Possible Approval of New Transportation Contrac

Discuss and Possible Approval of Classroom Upgraded Projects

The full agenda at available here.