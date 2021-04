The Central High School band students participated in 2021 District Solo & Ensemble.

The event was held virtually this year. About 120 band students participated in 52 events.

Nineteen of the eligible events earned a performance at the state level. Groups earning a state performance include: Jazz Central, Flute Choir, two Saxophone Choirs, Brass Ensemble and several solos and duets.

A total of about 55 students will be performing at the state level which, will be held virtually this year.