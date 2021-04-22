Virtual program on “Medicare and Change of Residence” offered April 29

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering virtual Medicare Minute presentations monthly, providing information on a wide range of Medicare topics.

The April topic is “Medicare and Change of Residence” to be presented on April 29, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Reservations are required to participate. A Zoom link will be sent to you after registration is completed. Call the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center: 262-605-6646 or 800-472-8008.

State Health Insurance Program branded Medicare Minutes are developed by the Medicare Rights Center.