Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:25 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 12700 block of 228th Avenue on the east side of Cross Lake.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a fire that started in a garage. Flames and smoke were seen. People at the location started to put the fire out with a hose.