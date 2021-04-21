Walk-in, no appointment COVID-19 vaccinations available today in Paddock Lake and Thursday and Saturday in Kenosha

If you are looking to get a COVID-19 vaccination there are walk-in, no appointment opportunities Wednesday (today), Thursday and Saturday, including one in Paddock Lake.

Here are the details from Kenosha County Public Health:

Kenosha County Public Health will be able to serve walk-in clients at COVID-19 community vaccination clinics this Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, April 21, 22 and 24, Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit announced today (Tuesday).

This opportunity is open to anyone age 16 or above who lives, works or studies in Kenosha County. No appointments are needed.

The walk-in schedule is:

— Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St., Paddock Lake.

— 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the former Shopko building, 5300 52nd St., Kenosha.

— 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the former Shopko.

“Our supply of the vaccine has increased in recent days, allowing us to offer these walk-in opportunities,” Freiheit said. “If you or someone you know hasn’t been able to schedule an appointment in the past, this is a great opportunity to come out and take an easy step to help protect your health and get our community closer to our 75 percent herd immunity goal.”

Freiheit said it is now particularly important for teens 16 and over and other younger adults to become vaccinated, as new variants of COVID-19 appear to be infecting more people in those age groups.

“Everyone’s ultimate goal of getting back to ‘normal’ as soon as possible is dependent upon stopping the further spread of the virus and its variants, and the way to do that is to get vaccinated,” Freiheit said.

For more information, to see links to other local vaccine providers, please visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub, or click the flashing red

button at the top of the homepage at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/.