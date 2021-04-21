New garbage rule approved in Twin Lakes

Residents of Twin Lakes will now have a deadline for when to remove their garbage containers from their collection point.

The Village Board passed a change to the village’s garbage ordinance Monday night that says residents will have to remove their refuse tote from the road right of way within 24 hours of garbage collection.

The change passed with Trustee Sharon Bower voting no. Trustees Jeremy Knoll and Aaron Karow were absent.

Officials hope the change will help get at the problem of garbage containers staying out at the road all week, especially after they are empty and susceptible to be being blown around by wind. Trustee Knoll had asked for action regarding the problem in the past.

Not everyone felt the change was necessary.

“I don’t think we need the ordinance” Bower said. “We’re getting to be like a nanny state.”