Units responding for water call in Wilmot

At about 7:55 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and Kenosha County Dive Team members are responding to the 10800 block of Highway W in Wilmot for a possible water call.

Per dispatch: Passerby reported someone possibly in the Fox River.

UPDATE about 8 a.m. — Arriving unit located empty chair along bank but no person. Shore search underway. Dive team units staging at Salem Lakes Station No. 3.

UPDATE about 8:09 a.m. — Salem Lakes command reports no strong evidence that anyone was on the scene. Shore search to continue.

UPDATE about 8:11 a.m. — Dive team response cancelled.

UPDATE 8:14 a.m. — Command terminated. All Salem Lakes units returning to quarters.