Twin Lakes Village Hall hours changed

The office hours that Twin Lakes Village Hall will be open to the public were modified by the Village Board Monday.

The new office hours will be 8:30 to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The change was passed by a 3 to 1 vote of the Village Board. Trustee Sharon Bower voted against the change. President Howard Skinner did not vote. Trustees Aaron Karow and Jeremy Knoll were absent.

Village administrator Laura Roesslein said the change grew out of a staff request. The new hours, which open a little earlier and close a little earlier, better reflect when the staff sees walk-in traffic, she said.

The new hours will not change when village office staff work, just when they can expect to have to look out for people walking in to the office, Skinner said.

Skinner said he expected some degree of flexibility in that if someone needs to meet with village staff after 4:30 p.m. that can be arranged.

“If someone calls or they are banging on the door at 4:35 they’re going to answer,” Skinner said.

In voting against the change, Bower said she felt it was not needed.

Trustee Kevin Fitzgerald said he favored the change, which always could be reversed if there was backlash.

“If we change it and people are upset, we’re going to hear about it,” Fitzgerald said.

The change will be effective May 1.