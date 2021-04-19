Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

At about 10:40 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 3000 block of East Lake Shore Drive in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This being reported as a water truck turned over with water leaking.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 10:40 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 3000 block of East Lake Shore Drive in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This being reported as a water truck turned over with water leaking.
Posted in: Police/fire, Twin Lakes.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress