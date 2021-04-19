Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

Apr 19th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:40 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 3000 block of East Lake Shore Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This being reported as a water truck turned over with water leaking.

Share8
Tweet
8 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Twin Lakes.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives