The latest, local National Weather Service forecast says Western Kenosha County might see some snow Tuesday.

If we do, it may be mixed with rain and probably only be in the air, as no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures also will be cooler for the early part of the week, with highs of 49 for Monday, 39 for Tuesday and 46 for Wednesday in the forecast. The low temperature Tuesday and Wednesday may dip below 30.