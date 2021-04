The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Consideration of a motion to approve changing Village Hall office hours to 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The new hours would be and earlier opening and a earlier close.

Consideration of a motion to approve Ordinance 2021-04-02 regarding Short-Term Rentals.

Consideration of a motion to approve Ordinance 2021-04-01 pertaining to garbage.

The whole agenda is available here.