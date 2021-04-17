Units responding for fire in Brighton

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:33 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a grass fire in the 5100 block of 301st Avenue in Brighton.

Per dispatch: This is being reported a flames in a swampy area near a residential subdivision.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m. — Unit arriving on the scene reports about a one-acre sized cattails fire.

UPDATE 3:41 p.m. — Fire unit reports only wild lands on fire with no current structure exposure.

UPDATE about 5:50 p.m. — Fire command reports fire under control. Over haul underway.