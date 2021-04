Wilmot Union High School announced that eight of its student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent this week.

The students are:

Caden Mulhollon – Mount Union (football)

Jack Vozel – Augustana (baseball)

Ethan Keung – Augustana (men’s volleyball)

Kimmy Zender – UW-Platteville (softball)

Halle Rosentreter – Gustavus-Adolphus (tennis)

Anna Wischnowski – Northern Iowa (softball)

Kaleb Gendron – Loras College (baseball)

Kenneth Riley – Ripon College (football)

