Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:35 a.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 32200 block of 45th Street.

UPDATE 9:43 a.m. — Unit on scene reports to dispatch that heavy smoke is coming from one end of a mobile home.

UPDATE 10:13 a.m. — Some units being released to return to quarters. Fire command requests response by county Fire Investigation Team.