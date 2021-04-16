Kenosha County COVID-19 update April 16, 2021: 15,214 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 15,214 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 15 more than Thursday. There have been 302 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 75,483 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 9,058/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 34.59 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 24.22 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, reports Kenosha County Public Health (new vaccination data was not available Friday).

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 415 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 263 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 1,016 cases

Randall — 225 cases

Twin Lakes — 393 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 246 cases (5 more than Thursday)

Paris — 98 cases

Brighton — 111 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 589,213 positive tests and 2,792,707 negative tests with 6,703 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 58,363 positives as of Friday.