Free, online caregiver training offered

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) together with the Alzheimer’s Association, is offering a free, online, professional-level training for the non-professional caregiver. The classes run on Wednesdays, May 5 to June 9, from 1 to 3 p.m.

During this 6-week training, participants will gain knowledge to manage daily care of their loved one, skills to assess the abilities of their family member and to learn how to adjust the approach if needed, plus the confidence to set and achieve caregiving goals. A caregiver manual and online caregiving tools will also be provided. The Savvy Caregiver training is free to Kenosha County residents.

For more information, or to register and receive information on how to connect to the class, please call Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist, with the Kenosha County ADRC at 262-605-6602.