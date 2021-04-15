Units responding for spill in Trevor

At about 2 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a spill on the 9900 block of 269th Court in Trevor.
Per dispatch: This was reported as a spill of hydraulic fluid.
