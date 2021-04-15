Units responding for spill in Trevor

Apr 15th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a spill on the 9900 block of 269th Court in Trevor.

Per dispatch: This was reported as a spill of hydraulic fluid.

