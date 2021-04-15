Units responding for smoke in Rock Lake

At about 2:24 p.m., Salem Fire/Rescue is responding to a report of smoke from a field in the 12200 block of 259th Avenue in Rock Lake.
UPDATE about 2:28 p.m. — Salem unit on scene confirms smoke is from a controlled burn with a permit.
