Kenosha County COVID-19 update April 15, 2021: 15,199 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 15,199 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 27 more than Wednesday. There have been 302 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 75,365 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 9,049/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 34.59 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 24.22 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, reports Kenosha County Public Health.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 414 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 260 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,016 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 225 cases

Twin Lakes — 392 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 241 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 98 cases

Brighton — 111 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 588,504 positive tests and 2,788,678 negative tests with 6,698 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 58,235 positives as of Thursday.