No tornado warning system drill on April 15 for 2021 Severe Weather Awareness Week

This week is Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin.

In years past, that has often meant a statewide tornado warning drill in Thursday, including activation of all warning systems, including outdoor sirens.

This year, there will be no such drill activation of warning systems including the outside sirens, Kenosha County Division of Emergency Management has announced.

Here are the details from an emergency management news release:

On Thursday, April 15, Wisconsin will once again conduct its annual statewide tornado drill. At 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., everyone is encouraged to pause what they are doing and practice going to their designated shelter location. If there is severe weather expected anywhere in the state on April 15, the drill shall be postponed and rescheduled for Friday, April 16, 2021. One change people may notice this year is the drill shall NOT include a mock tornado warning test of the Emergency Alert System. There shall be NO test alerts sounded on NOAA Weather Radios. Television and radio stations may interrupt coverage or display information on-screen during the drill times. Since the Emergency Alert System and NOAA Weather Radio shall NOT issue mock tornado warning tests during the drill, the Kenosha County Division of Emergency Management shall NOT ACTIVATE the Kenosha County outdoor tornado sirens. Please consider creating, planning, updating, and practicing an emergency plan of action. To stay safe from severe weather, please consider the following tips.· Know where designated shelters are located at home, work, and school, and be ready to go there when a tornado warning is issued.Have multiple ways to receive alerts about approaching severe weather, such as NOAA Weather Radio,Local and social media outlets,Outdoor warning sirens,Smartphone apps, and make sure your mobile device is enabled to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts.Do not solely rely on any single source for critical life-saving alerts.Keep up to date on daily weather forecasts for potential severe weather threats.Create an emergency kit for your home, with supplies such as food, water, a flashlight, and a first aid kit.Find tips for building a kit at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov. Sponsored in cooperation with Kenosha County Sheriff’s Division of Emergency Management.