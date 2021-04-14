Kenosha County COVID-19 update April 14, 2021: 15,172 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 15,172 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 23 more than Tuesday. There have been 302 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Tuesday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 75,253 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 9,032/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 34.42 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 23.47 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, reports Kenosha County Public Health.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 412 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 260 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,013 cases (5 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 225 cases

Twin Lakes — 390 cases (1 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 245 cases

Paris — 98 cases

Brighton — 110 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 587,561 positive tests and 2,783,730 negative tests with 6,695 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 58,123 positives as of Wednesday.