Sheriff’s Dept. warns against donations for law enforcement scam

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is issuing a warning about a scam by individuals falsely claiming to be supporting law enforcement.

From a KCSD news release:

On Sunday, April 11th, 2021, deputies investigated several fraud complaints at local taverns in Kenosha County where individuals would ask for donations posing as law enforcement officers from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department (KSD).

The tavern owners stated they would receive a call to their business from an individual stating they were from KSD and were working with an organization called “Police and Sheriff’s Coalition”. The caller would ask for donations stating that the money would go to school supplies for children, shop with a cop, and the D.A.R.E. program. The caller would then advise that they would send a volunteer to collect the money.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is in no way connected to these callers or the “Police and Sheriff’s Coalition” organization. If you are contacted by individuals from this “organization” please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 605-5100 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.