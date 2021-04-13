Kenosha County COVID-19 update April 13, 2021: 15,149 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 15,149 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 42 more than Monday. There have been 301 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 75,105 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 9,020/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 34.27 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 23.29 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, reports Kenosha County Public Health.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 411 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 260 cases (4 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 1,008 cases (4 more than Monday)

Randall — 225 cases (1 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 389 cases (1 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 246 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paris — 98 cases (1 more than Monday)

Brighton — 110 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 586,632 positive tests and 2,778,854 negative tests with 6,690 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 58,020 positives as of Tuesday.