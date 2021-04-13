Bristol receives grant for trees for natural park

Bristol will be able to plant more trees at its natural park at Highways 50 and 45 thanks to a recently received grant.

From a village news release:

The Village of Bristol recently received a $1,500 grant from American Transmission Co.’s Community Planting Program to plant 15-20 trees in Bristol Bay Park. The trees will be a mix of oaks and hickory.

“We’re excited to start the process to restore what was an oak savannah before European influence,” said Randy Kerkman, Bristol village administrator. “With this grant from ATC, we’ll be able to plant oaks and other native hardwoods to restore what was once an oak savannah. Bristol has already received a trail grant to install walking trails in the park and we will be able to show the public what once was can be recreated meaning an oak savannah.”

“We recognize that trees and vegetation are among the features that make communities special places for residents and visitors,” said ATC Vegetation Management Manager Michelle Stokes. “While we can’t allow trees or tall‑growing vegetation in our rights‑of‑way, ATC’s Community

Planting Program enables us to encourage and support communities to plant trees and vegetation that will beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system.”

The Community Planting Program provides financial support to eligible cities, villages, towns, counties and tribes in ATC’s service area for planting projects on public property, outside transmission line rights-of-way. Program funds can be used to plant trees and other tall-growing

vegetation outside the transmission line rights-of-way. ATC has awarded more than 265 communities and organizations with funds totaling nearly $500,000 since 2013.