The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday starting at 6 p.m., at Village Hall.

Video of Paddock Lake Village Board meetings is also posted at the village’s YouTube channel after the meeting (usually the next day).

Among the agenda items are:

Library representation appointment.

Tax Increment financial service agreement.

Water patrol reimbursement from WDNR.

Annual recycling report.

A closed session to confer with legal counsel.

The full agenda is available here.