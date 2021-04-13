Agenda: Brighton School District #1 board meeting April 14, 2021

Apr 13th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Brighton School District #1 board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • Middle School Curriculum for 2021 – 2022.
  • Preliminary 2021 -2022 budget.
  • Teacher contracts.

The full agenda is available here.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Brighton School.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives