Agenda: Brighton School District #1 board meeting April 14, 2021

The Brighton School District #1 board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
- Middle School Curriculum for 2021 – 2022.
- Preliminary 2021 -2022 budget.
- Teacher contracts.
