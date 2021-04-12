Kenosha County Public Health to host a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Central HS April 17

Kenosha County Public Health will host its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic open to the general public at a Western Kenosha County location on April 17 at Central High School in Paddock Lake.

Following are the details in a news release distributed Monday morning:

Kenosha County Public Health, in partnership with Westosha Central High School, will hold a COVID-19 community vaccination clinic at the school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17.

This clinic is open to people who live, work or study in Kenosha County. Appointments are recommended, although the clinic may be able to accept walk-in clients on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments, while they remain available, may be made at http://www.kenoshacounty.org/vaccine.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity for our communities west of I-94,” Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said. “We thank Westosha Central’s administration for their assistance with this, and we look forward to announcing additional western Kenosha County

clinics in the future.”

Kenosha County Public Health teamed up with Westosha Central earlier this month and in March to offer vaccination clinics available to teachers and staff of all public schools west of the interstate.

A second-dose clinic will be scheduled at Westosha Central at the appropriate time interval after the April 17 clinic.

All Wisconsin residents ages 16 and up are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

For appointments at Kenosha County Public Health clinics or for other local vaccine providers, please visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub, or click the flashing red button at the top of the homepage at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/.

The Kenosha County vaccination call center is also available to assist with appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-605-6799.