Kenosha County COVID-19 update April 12, 2021: 15,107 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 15,107 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 18 more than Friday. There have been 301 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 75,027 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 8,994/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 34.12 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 23.04 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday, reports Kenosha County Public Health.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 410 cases (2 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 256 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,004 cases (1 more than Friday)

Randall — 224 cases (1 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 388 cases

Wheatland — 245 cases

Paris — 97 cases

Brighton — 110 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 585,710 positive tests and 2,775,891 negative tests with 6,680 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 57,917 positives as of Monday.