Agenda: Wheatland Town Board regular meeting April 12, 2021

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held via Zoom. The meeting can be viewed here at the time of the meeting. Citizens wishing to make a public comment may submit such comment in writing to smsiegler@townwheatland.com no later than 4 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments will be provided to town board members and made a part of the meeting.

Agenda items include:

Confirm 2020 decision to complete paving (381st Ave.) in Oak Forest; pave 54th, 353rd, and 57th in Meadow Creek Sub. and if funds permit, remainder of 341st from 64th to Geneva Rd.

Swim pier purchase proposals for Lilly Lake and beach maintenance including sand, retaining wall repair and steps.

The full agenda is available here.