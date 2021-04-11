Agenda: Wheatland Town Board regular meeting April 12, 2021

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held via Zoom. The meeting can be viewed here at the time of the meeting. Citizens wishing to make a public comment may submit such comment in writing to smsiegler@townwheatland.com no later than 4 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments will be provided to town board members and made a part of the meeting.
Agenda items include:
- Confirm 2020 decision to complete paving (381st Ave.) in Oak Forest; pave 54th, 353rd, and 57th in Meadow Creek Sub. and if funds permit, remainder of 341st from 64th to Geneva Rd.
- Swim pier purchase proposals for Lilly Lake and beach maintenance including sand, retaining wall repair and steps.