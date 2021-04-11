Agenda: Salem Lakes public hearing and regular Village Board meeting April 12, 2021

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a public hearing and a regular meeting on Monday starting at 6 p.m. at village hall

The meeting can be viewed here at the time of the start of the hearing and afterwards.

The public hearing will be regarding the proposed formation of a Silver Lake Management District. The hearing will be preceded by an informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. The hearing is to collect public comment. No action will be taken at that time.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action on Change Order No. 4 between the Village of Salem Lakes and C.D. Smith Construction Inc., for a reduction of $6,841.40 in the WWTP Regionalization Improvements contract and discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 22 by C.D. Smith Construction Inc., in the amount of $117,391.11, for WWTP Regionalization Improvements.

Discussion and possible action on Resolution No. 2021.04-41, a resolution of the Salem Lakes Village Board to initiate the process for discontinuing a part of 93rd Street in the Village of Salem Lakes, Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

Discussion and possible action on an Engineering Services Agreement between Foth, LLC and The Village of Salem Lakes for the permitting, design, bidding and construction administration of service well no. 2, in the amount of $128,000.

Discussion and possible approval of Invoice #15348s from Mayer Repair, in the amount of $8,491.79, for repairs on fire/rescue apparatus vehicle 5818.

Discussion and possible approval of municipal support on the Assistance to Firefighters Grant submittal for a new fire/rescue tender.

The board is expected to move into closed session for purposes of deliberating the investing of public funds or conducting other specified public business in relation to which competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session. This closed session is relative to the building

department.

The full agenda is available here.