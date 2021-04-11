Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting April 12, 2021

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Discuss and consider for approval the request of Bristol Highlands Industrial, LLC c/o HSA Commercial Real Estate Inc. (Tim Thompson) of Chicago, IL 60606 (Applicant) for a Site Plan Review on parcel #37-4-121-242-0211, located on the East side of Hwy U (136th Avenue) South of Hwy C. The plan commission has recommended the approval of request.

Consider for approval to contract with Strand & Associates to design and bid the force main sewer replacement at the Lake George east and north lift stations.

Consider for approval the Cushman & Wakefield listing agreement for CDA land at the southwest corner of I94 & Hwy K.

The full agenda is available here.