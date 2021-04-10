Kenosha County Public Health issues new guidance on events

Are you looking to attend or plan a mass attendance event this year?

If yes, Kenosha County Public Health recently issued some new guidance. Organizers of some types of events also are asked to develop a COVID-19 Safe Event Plan for Kenosha County Public Health’s review and approval.

Here’s more from a Kenosha County Public Health news release:

A newly released addendum to last year’s Kenosha County Kickstart plan provides advisory guidance for event organizers with the intention of limiting the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic continues, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit announced today.

As in the initial plan, the recommendations are not binding by law. Freiheit said they are best practices that Kenosha County Public Health is recommending to maximize health and safety.

“While the recommendations in the original Kickstart document remain valid, that plan was created at a time when there were still not relatively large-scale public events occurring in the community,” Freiheit said. “This year, we know that these events will be coming back, and so we now have this addendum available for organizers to consult as they make their plans.”

The original Kickstart plan, released in May 2020, provides a long list of advisory practices to help guide businesses and organizations through the process of operating as safely as possible during the pandemic. It was created by the City and County of Kenosha, in partnership with the Kenosha

Area Business Alliance and workgroups representing various business sectors.

The new addendum categorizes events into three risk-level categories — High, Medium and Lower — based on factors such as the number of attendees, site capacity, indoors versus outdoors, the number of event sites and days, and patterns of attendance. It provides a safety checklist that

event organizers can consult.

Category 1 high-level risk events include those involving more than 10,000 people on site per day.

Category 2 medium-level events are those occurring indoors involving 500 to 10,000 people per day and/or outdoor events involving 1,500 to 10,000 people per day, or multiday events with fewer than 1,500 people per day that include on-site accommodations such as camping.

Category 3 includes indoor events involving fewer than 500 people per day and outdoor events with fewer than 1,500 per day.

Organizers of Category 1 and 2 events are asked to submit a COVID-19 Safe Event Plan for Kenosha County Public Health’s review and approval.

Public Health staff are available to review plans and have discussions for any event, even weddings and other Category 3 gatherings, for the safety of the community, Freiheit said.

Kenosha County Public Health also encourages event organizers to ask all attendees to become vaccinated at least two weeks before the event to improve safety for all who attend.

“We look forward to working with organizers to facilitate a safe transition back to holding these events, while also taking steps to ensure that people can participate or attend them safely,” Freiheit said.

The original Kenosha County Kickstart plan may be viewed at http://bit.ly/KCKickstart, and the

new events addendum is available at http://bit.ly/KCKickstartAddendum.