A word from our sponsors: Paddock Lake Area Lions Club to host brat/hot dog meal fundraiser TODAY

Note: This is a paid announcement from Paddock Lake Area Lions Club — DH
The Paddock Lake Lions Club will host its Strikeout Hunger drive-thru fundraiser and food drive on Saturday, April 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Central High School parking lot in Paddock Lake.
$10 Brat/Hot Dog Meal with a bag of nonperishable food items!
It’s like lunch at the ball game! Twice the fun, HALF the cost!
Get your tickets now: https://paddocklionevent.eventbrite.com. Walk-up orders on the day of the event also will be accepted.
Proceeds benefit Lions Club efforts to curb hunger, blindness and childhood cancer. Collected food items donated to The Sharing Center.