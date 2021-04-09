Units responding for crash in Paris

At about 2:36 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding for a crash in the 2800 block of the West Frontage Road in Paris.
Per dispatch: Deputies already on the scene report two vehicles involved, with one rolled over.
